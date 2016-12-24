Churches host Holiday giveaway for Nichols residents

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Some holiday help Friday, as the town of Nichols continues to recover from Hurricane Matthew.
Many people live in unsafe homes or RVs in their yard.
Ten churches provided food and other items to residents at Nichols Town Hall.

Peggy Jones, Waccamaw Baptist Women’s Missionary Union said, “If you haven’t lost anything you cannot even imagine how helpful and how wonderful even the smallest item would be. I think that they will be blessed with any if the things they received.”

Organizers say about 150 people turned out for today’s event. Most opted to get cleaning supplies followed by toys and clothes.

