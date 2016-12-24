Community remembers three teenage girls killed in Bay Road wreck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The community is sharing its condolences and remembering three teenage girls killed in a crash on Bay Road early Thursday morning.

Flowers have been placed at the scene, which still shows scars of the impact. Classmates and friends dropped off bouquets and balloons. People who came out signed a makeshift memorial.

Some of those who came out to remember the girls are now calling for guardrails to be added to Bay Road to prevent another deadly wreck.

An online petition has been started, the creator said that the ditches are deep and extremely dangerous and hopes 1,000 people will sign.

The three killed are a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old who attended St. James Middle and High schools; and another 15-year-old who attended Socastee High School.

The coroner’s office says the families requested the names of the victims not be released.

Troopers say the driver crossed the center line, ran off the road and the vehicle hit a ditch and a tree. The highway patrol is investigating.