LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Earlier this month we told you about the elder tree, which is just like an angel tree but for seniors affected by Hurricane Matthew.
Organizer Nellie Montes says she received so many donations she was able to give more than 200 gifts to people living in motels in Lumberton.
Another 150 gifts went to seniors at assisted living facilities or who receive meals on wheels.
The program was so successful they plan to continue the elder tree next year.
Follow up: Elder Tree for Hurricane Matthew victims
