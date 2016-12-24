Local kids make ornaments to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Students at Bridgewater Academy in Myrtle Beach are helping others this holiday season.

They have been busy in art class making ornaments for people in Haiti affected by Hurricane Matthew.

“When Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti it was a Category Four,” said Art Teacher, Caitlin Beidler. She travels to Haiti every year with her sister and their organization, Making Roots.

One of the fifth grade students, Hailey Ross, was listening to Beidler’s stories about the devastation in Haiti and wanted to do something.

“Ms. B has gone to Haiti before and she showed us photos and she told us about how they’re been hit really hard with the hurricane,” said Ross. She talked to her mom about wanting to help, her mom reached out to Beidler and the ornament idea began.

“One of the things we always do for our donors is make ornaments as a thank you gift,” said Beidler. “So I thought, we can make ornaments and sell them. It’s easy for kids to do and then I can finished them up.”

Ross said she feels accomplished because she knows the money raised from selling the ornaments is going to help those in need.

“It’s not just a painting,” she said. “You can see it’s going to mean a lot more for other people.”

The ornaments will be sold even after the holiday. If you’re interested in buying one for $5 click the link here to go to Beidler’s website.