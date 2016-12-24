National Council of Negro Women host toy giveaway for Pee Dee children

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The National Council of Negro Women held a toy giveaway for children in the Pee Dee Friday.

The organization gave away clothes all week and ended the giveaways today with the toy drive.

This year, local organizations and businesses, like the City Grill in Florence donated about 40 toys.

Clara Williams, President of The Florence National Council of Negro Women Said, “It’s such a delight to see their happy faces as they select a toy for themselves.”

More than one hundred kids got a toy at today’s event. The group has hosted the annual toy giveaway for more than 50 years.