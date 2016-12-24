Organizations offering free dinner, shoes for kids on Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Cindra Marshall and Elena Nichols joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. Friday to talk about free Christmas dinners and free shoes for kids being offered on Christmas weekend.

The Samaritan’s Feet organization will provide a new pair of well-fitted shoes to children at the St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church on Christmas day from noon to 2 p.m.

The Pardue Children in Need Fund, which works under the Waccamaw Foundation, will be working with Samaritan’s Feet for the event. Children from preschool through high school will be treated to a foot washing and a foot measurement before they’re allowed to pick out their shoes. Watch the video for more details about how the event works.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church will also be one of four locations offering free Christmas meals during the Christmas weekend. The following is a press release about the Christmas dinners offered in Horry and Georgetown Counties:

The 28th Annual Community Christmas Day Dinner will be held on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at three locations along the Grand Strand and on Christmas Eve in Andrews, SC. All four locations are free to everyone. 7,500 meals are expected to be served or delivered to those that are homebound. (Meal Delivery is available if you call 843-781-1326 for the Grand Strand area or 843-900-6833 for the Andrews community. Please call for deliveries by December 23.)

The Christmas dinner tradition first began in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Hugo and Janice Ash Sialiano saw the need for the community to come together over a Christmas Dinner. Since that time, she has not missed a year with her team of volunteers in providing a full course meal for those in need or wanting to spend time with others on Christmas Day.

The Community Christmas Dinner is made possible in part by a grant from the Chapin Foundation. “The remainder of the funds to make this incredible event happen come from individual donations from within our communities” Sialiano stated. “Donations are greatly appreciated if anyone wishes to support the dinners.” (Tax-deductable checks can be made out and sent to “Community Christmas Dinner” c/o St. John Greek Church.)

Local chefs prepare the delicious menu which includes Roasted Turkey, Honey glazed Ham with Pineapple, giblet Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Yam Casserole with Raisins, Green Bean Almandine and Cranberry Sauce. There will be music, booths and fellowship. All are welcome.

CHRISTMAS EVE LOCATION:

Trinity United Methodist Church, 12 noon – 2 PM on DECEMBER 24

201 South Rosemary Ave, Andrews, SC

CHRISTMAS DAY LOCATIONS:

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 12 noon – 2 Christmas Day

3301 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 1 PM – 3 PM Christmas Day

10595 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 12 noon – 3 PM Christmas Day

4182 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576