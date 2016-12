MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Friday night.

Lt. Joey Crosby said multiple shots were fired after a confrontation at 3rd Ave Bar and Grill.

Police believe several people were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police are asking people to call 843-918-1382 with any information.