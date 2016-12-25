2 people, cats escape Christmas morning home fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews were called to a Christmas morning fire in North Myrtle Beach that left a couple without a home,

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief Billy Floyd, crews were called out to the 400-block of 15th Avenue South around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor of the building.

Floyd said two people and their cats were on the first floor at the time of the fire and made it out safe before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters worked on the fire for about an hour before getting the bulk of it knocked down.

There’s not word yet on what caused the fire.