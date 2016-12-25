Burglars break into Florence Church overnight

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City of Florence Police search for suspects who broke in the Florence Baptist Temple overnight.

Lieutenant Mike Brandt says members of the church noticed signs of vandalism when they arrived for service Sunday morning.

LT. Brandt says the break in happened sometime overnight or early Sunday morning.

The Church had signs of forced entry. A door, display screen, and cash register were damaged. The register was empty. Nothing was reported stolen.

Florence Police say there are no suspects at time and the break in is under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Florence Police at 843-669-3911.