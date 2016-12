CONWAY (WBTW) – Police in Conway are investigating reports of shots fired near a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says the crash sent three people to the hospital.

Small said officers responded to the intersection Church Street and Ninth Avenue on Highway 501 around 10:25 a.m.

Officers shut down Highway 501 in both directions following the crash but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Conway Police Department.