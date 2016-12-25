Darlington Fire and Police department give 80 children gifts for Christmas

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Santa’s helpers at the Darlington Fire and Police Department gave back to the community in a big way today.

They gave 33 families which totaled with 80 children gifts.

Fire lt. Chuck Kelly says some of the families were victims of Hurricane Matthew. The Fire department fundraised with their Annual Boot Drive and the community rallies around the event each year.

One mom of five was surprised at just who many boxes she received.

Samantha McKay, Darlington mom and received gifts for children said, “It’s just amazing and it’s truly a blessing because I thought my kids Christmas was going to be completely ruined. I was depressed and sad about it but you all made a way. God made a way.”

The event has been going on for more than 30 years. The application process begins next November to apply contact the Darlington fire station.

