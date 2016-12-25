Man arrested after causing shutdown at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Lucas Lalonde (Image 1) By Published: Updated:
Henry Meade (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center )
Henry Meade (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center )
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –  A man was arrested Saturday after throwing an object at the TSA area, causing a shutdown of operations.
According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, 47 year old Henry Meade was driving the wrong way on the airport road with a blown tire.
Lt. Denis said he made it to the terminal where he threw the object, which was found to be a speaker.
Meade was arrested and normal airport operations resumed.  He is charged with public disorderly conduct, public intoxication, reckless driving, and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine.
Meade is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,695 bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s