Man arrested after causing shutdown at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Saturday after throwing an object at the TSA area, causing a shutdown of operations.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, 47 year old Henry Meade was driving the wrong way on the airport road with a blown tire.

Lt. Denis said he made it to the terminal where he threw the object, which was found to be a speaker.

Meade was arrested and normal airport operations resumed. He is charged with public disorderly conduct, public intoxication, reckless driving, and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine.

Meade is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,695 bond.