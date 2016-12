NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash during a race in North Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Timothy Gurganious, 28, of WIlmington was in a crash after racing at the North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip Saturday night.

Gurganious was sent to Grand Strand Regional Medical center where he died early Sunday morning from his internal injuries.