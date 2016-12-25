Pair sought after 7 shot during NC Moose Lodge Christmas party

MADISON, N.C. (AP/CBS Newspath) — Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say the duo shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Kevin Suthard said the two men were still at large Sunday.

Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down just after 2 a.m. Saturday at Madison Moose Lodge 1148, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.

Previous coverage: 7 shot at NC Moose Lodge during private party

Deputies say a fight broke out during the party attended by 250 to 300 people. Some vehicles were also damaged during the gunfire.

Investigators say witnesses reported that both gunmen attended the party. Many of the Moose Lodge shooting victims were not found at the lodge.

Officials said they found two shooting victims at the lodge, two at a nearby convenience store, one in the parking lot of Western Rockingham Middle School, one by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, and the last one was found at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

The suspects covered their faces with ski masks and opened fire before speeding away from the scene in a silver car driven by a woman. The car’s make and model aren’t known.

Witnesses describe the shooters as two black men, who were believed to have been in attendance at the party before the shooting started. One was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket with black pants and witnesses said he has dreadlocks. The other is described as wearing a green jacket and black pants.

Since so many people were in attendance at the party, the sheriff’s department believes someone may have evidence or information that can help. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.