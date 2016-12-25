Young mom missing in Anderson Co. has been found safe

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The young mom who went missing for about a month has been found and is safe, according to the Anderson County Police Department.

The 19-year-old, Haleigh Brianna Grogan, was found on Christmas Eve.

She was seen walking with an unidentified man on Elberton Hwy, toward Iva, according to the police department.

She did not need medical attention, police say.

They say Grogan didn’t know that she was listed as a missing person.

Grogan’s mom posted on Facebook that they could now enjoy Christmas because Haleigh was home.

She also thanked everyone for looking and praying for her daughter.