About 50 homes evacuated after dynamite stash found in NC

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Authorities detonated two cases of dynamite that were found in a storage building in Goldsboro on Monday, Wayne County authorities said.

Some residents reported that they could hear and feel the explosion nearly 20 miles away in Seven Springs, authorities said.

The cache of dynamite was discovered around noon Monday in a storage building on Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Authorities say the new owner of the Herring Mill property was cleaning out the building and found the explosives.

The Wayne County director of emergency management said that two cases of dynamite were found. One case was sweating, meaning it was unstable, officials said.

County officials then called in a special unit from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to handle the explosives.

The Seymour Johnson specialists set up an area in a field and detonated the dynamite just after 5:15 p.m.

Officials evacuated about 50 homes nearby and U.S. Highway 13 was blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro.

After the dynamite was detonated, the road was reopened and residents were allowed to return to their homes.