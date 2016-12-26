Child dies after being hit by truck that rolled down hill in NC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was charged after a 5-year-old boy died when a construction truck rolled down a hill and crashed in Hillsborough on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Alejandro Suarez of 287 Spider Lily Lane in Angier was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Hillsborough town officials said in an email.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Dogwood Bloom Lane, which is in the Forest Ridge neighborhood where new homes are being built.

Authorities said that the truck was being loaded with dirt at the time but that it “rolled away from its work area.”

The vehicle then rolled down a hill, hit a light pole and then hit the boy and crashed into a house at 205 Dogwood Bloom Lane.

The boy was hit while in a driveway of a home. In photos, a construction truck could be seen smashed into a garage of a home.

“Suarez was determined to be responsible for control of the vehicle,” Hillsborough officials said.

He was arrested and placed in Orange County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

A resident in the Forest Ridge community says there were several kids playing in the driveway at the time, and one child was not able to get out of the way in time.

He says that child lived in the home that was hit by the truck.