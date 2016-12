GREER, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers are bound for the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson left at 12:30 p.m. Monday from the west end zone. Fans lined the street to send them on their way.

The Tigers will take on Ohio State at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

News13’s Julia Morris will be in Glendale to keep you up to date on all things Fiesta Bowl.

Count on live coverage from Arizona beginning Thursday on WBTW and wbtw.com.

Team arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. #ALLIN https://t.co/EoniJvecFm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 27, 2016

So long, Memorial Stadium. Thank you to the fans who came out to send us off! #ClemsonFamily 🐾 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/YUthb8xrVu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 26, 2016