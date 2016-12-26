Ex-NC coach facing more child sex abuse charges; bond at $17.7M

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A Fayetteville ex-basketball coach who was facing at least 70 sex abuse charges involving teen boys has now been charged with new crimes, documents show.

Rodney Scott, 50, has been charged with two additional felony charges of indecent liberties with a child, according to documents obtained from the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office filed the charges on Dec. 23. The date of the offenses is listed as May 1, 2006.

The documents do not provide a narrative of the incident or any information about the accuser.

Scott is set to reappear before a Cumberland County judge on Jan. 3, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Prior to the new charges, seven people have come forward accusing the former AAU basketball coach of sexual abuse.

Scott’s bond is now more than $17.7 million.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim, or anyone who knows someone they believe has been the victim of a sexual assault, or any crime, involving Rodney Scott is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529, (910) 433-1530, or (910) 433-1851.

Counseling resources are also available through the Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County at 910-485-7273.

Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).