Man from Sumter arrested for Christmas Eve stabbing, robbery

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest after a stabbing happened Saturday night.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Kevin Boyd Johnson II just after noon Sunday and charged him with attempted murder. According to Public Information Officer Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson will be charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Monday.

Bell says when investigators responded to a call Saturday night they found the victim who had been stabbed and was covered in blood. The victim was airlifted to a Columbia hospital where he was treated for several stab wounds to his arm and upper body. Bell says the victim has since been released from the hospital.

The victim told investigators he was at a friend’s house when Johnson asked him for a ride home. On the way, Johnson told the victim to turn on to a road off of Rogers Avenue, but the victim refused. The victim said that’s when Johnson attacked him and robbed him. The victim said he was unaware, at first, that he had been stabbed and ran from the car to get help.

Bell says Johnson was found at a relative’s home around midday Sunday.