Loris man identified as victim in Christmas murder

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a murder after a Loris man was shot Christmas night.

According to Horry County Police online reports, officers responded to Kennedy Street in Loris around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The report shows the crime is being investigated as an active murder case.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identifies the victim as Darrell D. Doctor, 40, of Loris. Hendrick says Doctor died at the scene at approximately 11:25 p.m. from a gun shot wound to the head.

It is not known at this time if a suspect has been identified or arrested. News13 is waiting for more information from Horry County Police.