Surfer drowns in Surfside Beach Monday morning

WBTW News Staff Published:
drown-liferaft

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are investigating after a surfer drowned early Monday morning in Surfside Beach.

Surfside Beach Fire Rescue Captain Prentice Williams says the Surfside Beach Fire Rescue was called to 1417 South Ocean Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Williams says the victim was in the water alone and two physicians who were staying in a nearby condo were able to pull the surfer out of the ocean.

Horry Country Coroner Robert Edge says the person’s identity will be released after the family has been notified.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s