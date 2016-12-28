Bridge Work Set for I-95 in the Pee Dee

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will perform bridge deck rehabilitation that will require a lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile marker 175 over the Great Pee Dee River in Dillon and Florence counties from Jan. 5, 2017 through April 5, 2017.

The lane closure at southbound mile marker 175 will begin on Jan. 5, 2017. A single lane closure will remain in place continuously for 90 days while crews work to perform the deck rehabilitation, and all lanes will reopen to traffic on Friday, April 5, at 6 a.m.

Over Size-Over Weight (OSOW) trucks will be restricted to 11 foot wide loads. All vehicles exceeding 11feet in width shall use the posted detour route. The posted detour route will be I-95 South to Exist 181 (SC 38) to US 301 to US 76/US 301 to SC 327 to I-95 South Exit 170.

Motorists traveling along this southbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511.org , or download the free app.