Deputies search for woman who stole $200 worth of meat from Pawleys Island Lowes Foods

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of stealing $200 worth of meat from a grocery store in Georgetown County.

Deputies say Tuesday around 1 p.m., a woman entered the Lowes Foods Store on Ocean Highway 17 in Pawleys Island and left without paying for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5101. Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.