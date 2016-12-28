Epps leads Lake City past Timmonsville

FLORENCE – Lake City suffered a heartbreaking loss to Hemingway in its Pepsi Carolina Classic opener Tuesday night, but Tyrek Epps made sure that didn’t happen again Wednesday.

The junior guard scored 18 points as the Panthers pulled away to beat Timmonsville 75-63. They’ll face Laurence Manning for the Consolation Bracket II title Friday at 2:15.

Lake City, who lost to Heminway in overtime to open the tournament, built a 10 lead in the first quarter Wednesday before Timmonsville cut it to just two late in the quarter.

Behind great defense that led to easy buckets, the Panthers built their lead back to 10 by halftime.