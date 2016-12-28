Investigators search for suspect who lit marked Lumberton police car on fire

Related Coverage ATF offers $5K reward in arson of two Lumberton police vehicles

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating after someone lit a marked police car on fire Tuesday night.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says it happened Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. at 40 Marion Road, also known as the First Baptist Homes of Lumberton.

An on-duty officer found the car on fire and the Lumberton Fire Department arrived on scene to put the fire out. Parker says the 2004 Ford Crown Victoria is a total loss.

This is not the first time that the Lumberton Police Department has dealt with police vehicles being lit on fire. In March 2016, two unmarked vehicles were set on fire and destroyed near the East Lumberton Resource Center on East 5th Street.

The Lumberton Police Department is working on the investigation along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. ATF has offered a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blake Harrell at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.