MBPD searches for missing man last heard from in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a man last heard from in October.

An incident report from Myrtle Beach police says officers received a report last week from the victim’s cousin who lives in Ohio. The victim’s cousin says the family last contacted Paul Alan Schopp on Oct. 13 on Facebook when he posted “please someone answer”. The police report says multiple people responded to the message, but Schopp did not reply.

Schopp is 34 years old, 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The victim’s cousin wasn’t sure where he was when he made the Facebook post, but says he mentioned that he was trying to get to Raleigh or Pennsylvania. Previously, the victim had been staying in the woods at various locations and had a history of substance abuse, the report says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police.