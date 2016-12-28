Myrtle Beach police search for man wanted on domestic violence charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted for domestic violence second degree.

According to the post on the Myrtle Beach Facebook page, 33-year-old Jerren Roshard Dozier, also known as Boy Boy, has an active warrant out for his arrest.

The incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to the parking lot of the Sand Dollar Motel after a physical assault on Dec. 23. Warrants were requested by police because the suspect did have a prior conviction for domestic violence.

Dozier is 5’7″ tall, 152 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion. The police report says he was last seen wearing a blue pull over hoodie with Penn State on the back and jeans. Police also say he has a tattoo on his lower right arm, a tattoo on his left forearm, and a tattoo on his upper left arm that says “Erica”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.