Roof sentencing hearing scheduled for January 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dylann Roof appeared before a federal judge scheduled Wednesday in federal court.

During the hearing prosecutors said they plan to call 30 victim related witnesses. Roof said he does not plan to call any witnesses.

Earlier this month, a jury took less than two hours to find Roof guilty on 33 federal charges in the June 2015 mass shooting that killed nine people at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

In January, a panel will vote to either sentence Roof with the death penalty, or place him in prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Court will be back in session for sentencing on January 3 at 9:30 a.m.