SC man’s GoFundMe to “protect Betty White” goes viral

WSPA Published:
SPARTANBURG, SC  – A Spartanburg man’s humorous GoFundMe campaign to “protect Betty White from 2016” has gone viral.

The campaign, aiming to protect the 94-year-old ‘Golden Girls’ actress until the new year, has thousands of shares on Facebook.

Demetrios Hrysikos, the campaign’s creator, wrote that he plans to donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen” if White does not want his protection.

Hrysikos says he got the idea to start the campaign after Carrie Fisher’s passing to try to put a smile back on some people’s faces and do some good.

This comes after several iconic celebrities have died in the past year.

