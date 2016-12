DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 43-year-old man reported missing by his family.

According to Wayne Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Odom from the Kellytown area was last seen leaving his house on Hillcrest Road on foot at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Byrd says the man’s family is concerned about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.