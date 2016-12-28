Suspect shot by state trooper during traffic stop in NC

GASTONIA, NC – A suspect was shot Tuesday after troopers say he assaulted a trooper with his car in Gastonia.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the trooper stopped a Honda on West Franklin Boulevard. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver was on probation and had outstanding warrants.

Highway Patrol says when the trooper tried to arrest the man, he assaulted him with the car causing the trooper to fire his weapon.

“This incident again reminds us of the dangers our Troopers face every day while trying to keep us safe,” said Colonel Bill Grey, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “While we are saddened that the driver was injured, I am thankful that our member was not hurt.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The trooper is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.