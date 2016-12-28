Stormtracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Warm weather will continue for a couple more days before a late week cool down. A weak cold front will move through early this morning, keeping it rather cloudy and bringing a stray shower. Dense fog will be possible once again this morning. The front will stall to our south today, and it will bring slightly cooler and drier air. This means more sunshine today and temperatures staying above normal. The front will return as a warm front Thursday with more clouds and a chance for rain. A stronger cold front will move through late in the day on Thursday with much colder weather for the end of the week. We will go from high temperatures in the low 70s Thursday to the low 50s on Friday. It will stay cool on Saturday. Rain returns late Sunday, and warmer weather will be back to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with an early morning shower. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with showers. Highs in the low 70s.