Attention ATMC Subscribers in Brunswick County

Effective January 1, 2017, ATMC subscribers in Brunswick Country will no longer be able to view WBTW-TV News13, the CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach, NC. ATMC will replace WBTW-TV News13 with WWAY-D2, the new CBS affiliate in Wilmington, NC.

Why is ATMC replacing WBTW-TV with WWAY-TV?

Television stations affiliated with broadcast networks (i.e. CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, etc.) often receive, through their affiliation agreement, exclusive rights to distribute certain network programming within a specified geographic area. WWAY-D2, the new CBS affiliate in Wilmington, NC, has the exclusive rights to broadcast CBS programming in Brunswick County.

Is there anything I can do to continue watching WBTW-TV?

WBTW-TV livestreams breaking news and scheduled News13 newscasts on its website, www.wbtw.com. You can always watch WBTW-TV News13 in high definition over-the-air by using an antenna.