Conway police search for suspect in credit card fraud case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is investigating a credit card fraud that happened at a Wal-Mart.

Captain Tammy Carter with Conway police says the store is located at 2709-A Church Street in Conway and the incident happened on Nov. 27.

The victim had her credit card in her possession and the suspect appeared to have used a cloned credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the subject in the photographs is asked to contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

