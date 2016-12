HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Lee County coroner says rabbit hunters found the body of a 26-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the victim as Brandy Lloyd from Hartsville.

The body was sent off the be autopsied Thursday morning but officials have not yet released the results.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.