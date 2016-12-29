Market Common plans public New Year’s Eve celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The marketing coordinator for Market Common in Myrtle Beach joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the area’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Katherine Taylor chatted about the live music and the kids events taking place on Saturday night. She also mentioned the beer garden that is part of the event. Watch the video to hear more about what to expect at the free event, which begins at 7 p.m on New Year’s Eve.

The following is a press release from Market Common:

It’s time to make your plans to attend The Market Common NEW YEAR’S EVE street party…A SOUTHERN TIMES SQUARE! HTC will be streaming Times Square in NYC live beginning at 9pm on our jumbo screen. We will also have our very own mirror ball drop here at The Market Common. To top off this very special night there will be FIREWORKS at Midnight!

Once again we have TWO stages with live music! The bands performing are Painted Man and PaperWork.

We also have a beer garden and every age is welcome but you will need a hand stamp to purchase alcohol. The beer garden will also include food vendors.

CO, SUSHI, Crepe Creation Café, Divine Prime, Gordon Biersch, King Street Grille, Nacho Hippo, P.F. Chang’s, Travinia Italian Kitchen, The Brass Tap, Tupelo Honey Cafe and Ultimate California Pizza will all be open and we suggest you call for reservations. Cold Stone Creamery will also be open to satisfy your sweet tooth. In the mood to do a little shopping? Our retailers will be open until 9pm!

We will have human statues, mimes, glass blower, face painters, glitter tattoo’s and dancing in the streets!

This is a family friendly event with inflatables and games so bring all the kiddos!

In addition to our parking lots, parking garages and street parking the lots at Crabtree Gym will be available for parking.

Admission: Free to the public. For safety reasons bags, large purses and backpacks are prohibited. Strollers are permitted and please put necessary items in a clear plastic storage bag.