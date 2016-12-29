MBPD honors celebrates life of fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A memorial service was held this morning at Myrtle Beach police headquarters to celebrate the life of the late Myrtle Beach police officer Joe Mcgarry.

Officer Mcgarry was shot and killed in a parking lot on Kings Highway on Dec. 29, 2002.

He had served four years with the department and was just 28 years old.

“Joe didn’t use his position to gain power or personal prestige, he had a selfless humility of one who served. He worked in the hard places, lonely places and places where he wasn’t appreciated. He was willing to strive for excellence without becoming proud, he endured suffering without getting into self pity. Well done, good and faithful servant,” J Bertang with Myrtle Beach Police Department said at the memorial Thursday.

The man who killed officer Mcgarry, Luzenski Cottrell, is on death row.