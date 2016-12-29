Myrtle Beach’s first sneaker boutique set to open this weekend

WBTW News Staff Published:
image1

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s first sneaker boutique and clothing store is set to open this weekend.

The Plug Sneaker Boutique is located on Seaboard Street and lets people buy, sell, trade and con-sign sneakers.

Two professed sneaker lovers opened the store.

“You have shoes just don’t want anymore, bring them by we will give you a price or we can sell it for you. It all depends on what you want. Everyone knows us for our reputation as far as having the high end sneakers,” co-owner Rhyan Weaver said.

