SC grandmother makes surprising discovery in spare room

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina grandmother made a surprising discovery when she found a stolen camera and drug paraphernalia in a detached spare room on her property.

The Beaufort Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hQnxRJ ) reports that the woman went into the room on her Lady’s Island property last week and found a blue pipe and the lingering smell of marijuana. The camera had another family’s photos on it.

She told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office three young men had been in her driveway the night before. She called out to ask if her grandson was with them, and they said no.

She told deputies one of them was a boy who she sometimes lets onto her property in hopes of keeping him out of trouble.

Neighbors told deputies he had been hiding in the spare room, but ran when authorities arrived. Authorities say the camera was stolen from a hotel.