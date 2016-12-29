Sheriff’s Office: Suspects demand money, shoot Sumter County homeowner in the foot

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery attempt that resulted in the homeowner being shot Wednesday night.

According to Ken Bell with the Sheriff’s Office, at 8:23 p.m., deputies were called to the 170 block of Brentwood Road.

The 25-year-old victim told deputies that two men kicked in the door and demanded money. When the homeowner refused, the one of the suspects hit the homeowner in the face with the butt of a shotgun and shot him in the foot before they fled the scene.

The victim was able to get to a neighbor’s home to call police and he was flown out to Palmetto Health Richland hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

Officials say they have not yet identified the suspects. The victim told deputies the men had their faces covered and the homeowner did not recognize their voices.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.