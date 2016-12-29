Stormtracker13 Thursday Forecast

One more warm day before a big cool down on Friday. Clouds will increase as a warm front pushes back north across the Carolinas. This front will help push temperatures back into the 70s today. Rain showers will develop this morning ahead of a strong cold front that will move through late in the day. Skies will clear in the afternoon, but it will be windy and warm. Much cooler weather will move in tonight, and high temperatures on Friday will only be in the low 50s. The cold weather will continue Saturday before it start to warm up on Sunday. Moisture will also return Sunday with clouds and a chance for showers. Unsettled weather will continue through much of next week with a chance for rain each day… however, it will stay warm with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Today, morning rain, then clearing, windy and warm. Highs 70-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 37-39 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Highs in the low 50s.