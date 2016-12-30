3 charged with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping after friend receives “help” call

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested three people and charged them with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping early Thursday morning.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Department’s online records, Rayshawn Epps, 34, Jacquan Fulton, 29, and Nina Casias, 26, were booked between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The incident report says police were called Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. to the Days Inn at 1403 South Ocean Boulevard in reference to a kidnapping call.

When officers arrived, the caller told police he was concerned about his friend after he received a phone call that simply said “help” before the call was disconnected.

After speaking with the caller, police drove to San Marcus Villas where they found the victim and called EMS to transport the victim to the hospital. The police report did not provide any information on the nature of the victim’s injuries.