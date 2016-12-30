Around Town: New Year’s Eve at Broadway

Rainee Kite Published: Updated:
nye-for-web

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach has multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations happening.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza

8:00pm

Countdown the new year and light up the sky with a Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Helicopter Adventures!

Hard Rock Cafe 

nye

Celebrations Nitelife

nye1

Crocodile Rocks

Doors open at 7pm

Ring in the new year at Crocodile Rocks and enjoy party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast! General admission is $20 & reserved seating is $30 (includes general admission)! Call 843-444-2096 for additional information on their limited VIP package.

American Tap House

11am – 2am

Ring in the New Year at American Tap House all day from 11am-2am and enjoy a complementary champagne toast, New Year’s Eve swag, a live DJ and more!

Rooster’s Restaurant & Bar

11am- 11pm

Good Time Charley’s

11am-11pm

Enjoy a delicious New Year’s Eve meal in a great atmosphere at Good Time Charley’s!

Information provided by Broadway at the Beach.”

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s