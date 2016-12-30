Around Town: New Year’s Eve at Broadway

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach has multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations happening.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza
8:00pm
Countdown the new year and light up the sky with a Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Helicopter Adventures!
Hard Rock Cafe
Celebrations Nitelife
Crocodile Rocks
Doors open at 7pm
Ring in the new year at Crocodile Rocks and enjoy party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast! General admission is $20 & reserved seating is $30 (includes general admission)! Call 843-444-2096 for additional information on their limited VIP package.
American Tap House
11am – 2am
Ring in the New Year at American Tap House all day from 11am-2am and enjoy a complementary champagne toast, New Year’s Eve swag, a live DJ and more!
Rooster’s Restaurant & Bar
11am- 11pm
Good Time Charley’s
11am-11pm
Enjoy a delicious New Year’s Eve meal in a great atmosphere at Good Time Charley’s!
Information provided by Broadway at the Beach.”