Around Town: New Year’s Eve at Broadway

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach has multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations happening.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza

8:00pm

Countdown the new year and light up the sky with a Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Helicopter Adventures!

Hard Rock Cafe

Celebrations Nitelife

Crocodile Rocks

Doors open at 7pm

Ring in the new year at Crocodile Rocks and enjoy party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast! General admission is $20 & reserved seating is $30 (includes general admission)! Call 843-444-2096 for additional information on their limited VIP package.

American Tap House

11am – 2am

Ring in the New Year at American Tap House all day from 11am-2am and enjoy a complementary champagne toast, New Year’s Eve swag, a live DJ and more!

Rooster’s Restaurant & Bar

11am- 11pm

Good Time Charley’s

11am-11pm

Enjoy a delicious New Year’s Eve meal in a great atmosphere at Good Time Charley’s!

Information provided by Broadway at the Beach.”