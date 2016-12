CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Due to below freezing temperatures, the City of Conway announced Friday it will open a warming shelter at the Mary Thompson Center.

Captain Tammy Carter with Conway police says the facility is located on 1009 17th Avenue and will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30 and close at 8 a.m . Saturday.

If there are no occupants by 10 p.m., the shelter will close.

Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.