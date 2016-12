FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hurricane Matthew heavily damaged a House of Hope donation shed in Florence, but a local teenager stepped in to rebuild it.

15-year-old Isabella Orrico found a builder and got donated supplies to fix the shed. She worked with classmates to rebuild it. The whole project took about six weeks.

House of Hope helps the homeless in Florence. The shed that was damaged usually collects about $25,000 in donations each year. So with Isabella’s help, those donations can continue.