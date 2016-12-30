Horry County defendants respond to lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct from former detective

Related Coverage Jane Doe 4 files lawsuit against Allen Large, HCPD supervisors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Horry County filed a response to the lawsuit issued by a woman known as Jane Doe 4 alleging sexual misconduct by a Horry County police officer.

Jane Doe 4 claims she was the victim of inappropriate conduct, unwanted sexual advances and asked to participate in nude cat fights by former HCPD detective Allen Large, the document says. Defendants in the case include Horry County, Horry County Police Department, Saundra Rhodes, Scott Rutherford, Thomas Delpercio, William Squires and Dale Buchanan.

According to the response from the defendants, in addition to those named in the lawsuit, Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, plaintiffs in similar “companion cases” are expected to testify. The document also says though the defendants have not yet retained an expert witness, “it is anticipated that any experts engaged by the defendants will likely testify in the field of law enforcement”.

In the response, the Horry County defendants say the county is immune from civil tort liability, and is entitled to sovereign immunity from the lawsuit pursuant to the eleventh amendment.

Furthermore, the Horry County defendants “allege that any injuries sustained by plaintiff as a result of this incident were due to the acts of plaintiff insofar as the incident complained of was voluntarily initiated by plaintiff.”