Police find meth lab in NC visitor center bathroom

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City police said an officer discovered at meth lab in the bathroom of the Crystal Coast Visitor Center on Thursday night.

Morehead City Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Dixon said an officer saw smoke coming from the building while patrolling the area.

A small, “addict lab,” which makes only enough of the drug for the person cooking, was found in the toilet. The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Friday morning.

Dixon said there are no suspects at this time. The bathrooms are open 24 hours a day but will be closed until they are cleared to safely reopen after this bust. The center is located at 3409 Arendell St.

Dixon asks anyone with information to call the Morehead City police at (272) 726-3131 ext. 117. The visitor center is scheduled to be renovated in 2017 to include surveillance cameras.