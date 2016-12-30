Sumter County deputies search for stolen trailer

WBTW News Staff Published:
trailer

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County investigators are looking for three men who cut open a gate and stole a trailer from a Sumter business on Christmas Eve.

Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff”s Office says surveillance video captured the three men entering the locked gate at Madison Industries at 29 Progress Street around 3:30 a.m., and taking a black and silver Arising 6×12 enclosed trailer valued at $2,250.

Deputies say the damage to the gate was estimated at $900.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIMESC. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

