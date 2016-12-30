StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Much cooler weather is moving in, and it will last into the weekend. The cold front has pushed offshore, and a chilly area of high pressure is moving in with gusty winds. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s today. Tonight will be the coldest with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will be close to normal Saturday and will warm a little on Sunday. Moisture will return on Sunday with rain developing in the afternoon. Unsettled weather will continue for much of next week. It will warm back up Monday through Wednesday, then cool down for the end of next week.

Today, sunny, windy and cool. Wind: W 15-25, Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 25-28 inland, 32 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.